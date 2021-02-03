Volvo Cars just had its best January ever

Volvo Cars has reported its best-ever January as it saw increased sales in the major markets of Europe, China and the US.

The Swedish firm’s global sales were 59,588, up 30.2 per cent compared with January 2020.

This was largely driven by a strong performance in China, where sales were up by 91.3 per cent, meaning Volvo ‘more than recovered losses from earlier Covid-19 shutdowns’.

The US saw the next largest percentage increase, up 32 per cent from 6,157 to 8,151 sales, while European sales were up nine per cent from 22,810 to 24,857. Sales in all other markets were up 9.6 per cent, from 6,770 to 7,420.

(Volvo)

SUVs remain Volvo’s most popular model range, representing 71 per cent of overall sales, while the Recharge models continued to see sales increase. With more models on offer, sales of these electrified variants doubled year-on-year to account for 23 per cent of global Volvo Cars sales.

Volvo says Chinese sales were boosted by huge demand for the XC40 and S60, while the seven-seater XC90 drove the US boom. Meanwhile, Recharge models accounted for 41 per cent of sales in Europe.

The company’s best-selling car globally in January was the XC40, which shifted 17,770 units, up from 10,802. This was followed by the XC60 (17,053 up from 13,353) and XC90 (7,564 up from 6,902).