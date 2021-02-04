These were the best-selling cars in January

January proved to be a difficult month for the motoring industry with new car registrations falling by 39.5 per cent in the month, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

But despite the difficulties facing many retailers, the month did prove interesting in the popularity stakes, with quite a lot of movement in the top ten best-sellers. Let’s dive in and take a look at who placed where.

Vauxhall Corsa: 3,078

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s ever-popular Corsa came out on top in January, with just over 3,000 sales during the month. The revitalised Corsa has been a smash hit for Vauxhall, with its high-spec interior and efficient range of engines proving to be a hit with buyers.

An electric version brings zero-emissions driving to the Corsa too, and with a range of just over 240 miles, it’s one of the most useable on the market today.

Kia Sportage: 2,986

A new specification has been added to the Sportage range

Kia’s latest Sportage has been on the market for some time, but it has had a big impact in January. Dynamic and sharply designed, the Sportage is a great example of what the Korean manufacturer can really do.

With sales only slightly under those of the best-selling Corsa, it’s likely that the Sportage’s fortunes will get even better.

Nissan Qashqai: 2,835

(Nissan)

Nissan’s Qashqai continues to be a firm favourite with buyers, just as it has done for many years previously. A new one is on the horizon, which is likely to bolster the Qashqai’s ratings in the best-sellers list even further.

As one of the earliest family-focused crossovers, the Qashqai has been a mainstay on UK roads for a long time now.

Ford Fiesta: 2,594

(Ford)

The Ford Fiesta slipped down the ratings for January, with just over 2,500 new sales registered during the month. It remains a go-to choice for many drivers, with the Fiesta’s smartly packaged interior and good driving experience ensuring it appeals to all manner of motorists.

Efficient mild-hybrid engines have been added to the Fiesta’s list of powertrains, while the range-topping ST continues to be one of the best-handling cars on sale today.

Volvo XC40: 2,201

(Volvo)

Volvo continues to outclass many more premium rivals with its SUV offerings, with the XC40 being one of the very best that the Swedish firm has to offer. Just over 2,200 cars were sold during the month, with buyers snapping up the car’s well-finished exterior and classy interior.

An electric version of the XC40 is due to join the ranks shortly, which will only work to increase the car’s appeal even further.

Mercedes A-Class: 1,859

(Mercedes-Benz)

Merc’s premium A-Class delivers a high-end experience in a compact form. Just over 1,800 units were registered during January, showing that the enthusiasm for this car is waning very little.

A new plug-in hybrid variant was introduced to the A-Class range recently too, giving buyers with an eye on fuel savings an option. It’s also a great buy for fleet users, too.

Volkswagen Golf: 1,779

(VW)

Volkswagen’s latest eighth-generation Golf slipped down the rankings in January, with 1,779 cars registered during the month. Tech-laden and futuristic to look at, the latest Golf really moves the game forward in terms of design.

Performance-orientated GTI and GTE models have furthered the Golf’s appeal, while a new R version will only increase this.

Ford Puma 1,760

The Puma’s punchy petrol engine provides more than enough grunt

The Ford Puma has made waves in the crossover segment, with the Fiesta-based car’s combination of compact size but with a practical interior making it a sure-fire hit with plenty of buyers.

A performance ST version was also added to the Puma’s range recently too, bringing a powerful 1.5-litre turbocharged engine to this quirky-looking crossover.

Kia Niro: 1,741

The e-Niro offers one of the best electric ranges in the segment

Not too long ago, the idea of Kia bothering the top 10 sales charts in the UK would have been laughed off. But testament to its shift to building good-looking, genuinely appealing cars is the fact that the much-praised Niro has been selling really well.

The fact that this crossover sold about the same number as the class-leading Ford Puma shows how well the brand has done. The fact it’s also available with an excellent electric version also bodes well for the future.

Ford Focus: 1,686

The Ford Focus is one of the best cars to drive in the segment

There was a time when the Ford Focus was the go-to family car, thanks to its revolutionary design and great driving experience. But as buying habits changed, the Focus’s place atop the sales charts has fallen away.

However, proof of Ford’s popularity and ability to build appealing mainstream models is the fact that the Focus continues to sell well even when the market has moved away from cars of this type.