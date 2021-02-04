Mercedes-Benz EQA hits the road priced from £40,495

Mercedes-Benz has opened order books for its latest electric vehicle – the EQA.

Prices for the compact electric car start from £40,495 – inclusive of the Government’s plug-in car grant – and it brings a 66.5kWh battery which helps the EQA to return up to 263 miles from a single charge.

The EQA is the latest entry into Merc’s electric EQ range

A 100kW on-board charger means that the EQA can be takenfrom 10 to 80 per cent in as little as 40 minutes, or from 10 to 100 per cent in five hours and 45 minutes when using an 11kW home wallbox.

Satellite navigation with electric intelligence is included as standard on all models, which is capable of calculating the driver’s route taking into account charging times.

Base Sport-specification models feature LED headlights as standard, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels and Mercedes’ latest MBUX infotainment system which incorporates two 10-inch displays controlled via a central touchpad. Both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are fitted as standard, too.

AMG Line adds larger 20-inch alloy wheels, sports seats and door sills illuminated with EQA lettering. Aluminium trim is also used throughout the cabin. The EQA in AMG Line specification is priced from £41,995 including the plug-in car grant.

An optional Premium package can be added to AMG Line vehicles too, bringing an electric panoramic glass sunroof, keyless entry and an advanced sound system, as well as an augmented reality navigation setup. This addition costs £3,000 extra.

A final Premium Plus package – costing £6,000 over AMG Line – adds 20-inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, a 360-degree parking camera and electrically adjustable damping. A Burmester surround-sound audio system is included too, among other features.