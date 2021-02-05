The Toyota Hilux now available with rugged Arctic Trucks AT35 version

The new Toyota Hilux has been given a makeover by extreme engineering specialists Arctic Trucks.

The result is an all-new, Toyota-approved upgrade package called AT35, which sees the pickup truck getting extensive equipment to make it more capable off-road.

Key changes include re-engineering the vehicle’s frame, the fitment of 17-inch alloy wheels with 35-inch BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tyres, and re-gearing of the front and rear differentials.

(Toyota)

The AT35 also gets Bilstein performance suspension, with front springs and dampers, anti-roll bar adjustment and rear dampers with extended shackles

Its ground clearance has been increased by 65mm, which not only makes it traverse tough terrain more easily, but also increases the approach and departure angles by nine and three degrees respectively.

The driving position has also been raised, the front and rear tracks have been widened, and the chunkier tyres provide a ‘lighter’ footprint to improve driveability over soft terrain.

(Toyota)

The AT35 uses the Hilux’s new 201bhp 2.8-litre diesel engine and a six-speed automatic transmission.

A range of Arctic Trucks upgrades are also available, with full underbody armour, Vision X grille-mounted light bar and Truxedo low-profile load cover. The tyres can be upgraded to BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tyres, while an on-board inflation/deflation kit can be installed, powered from the 12V compressor mounted in the engine bay.

The Toyota Hilux AT35 is available to order now from Toyota dealerships as an upgrade package on Invincible X Double Cab models, priced from £18,780.