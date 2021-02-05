Price and specs announced for Cupra Formentor plug-in hybrid

Cupra has released more details surrounding its new Formentor e-Hybrid.

Priced from £38,625, the Formentor e-Hybrid will be available to order from February 16 alongside existing petrol versions of the SUV.

Capable of reaching 60mph from a dead stop in under seven seconds, the Formentor e-Hybrid arrives with a claimed fuel consumption figure of 188.3mpg and CO2 emissions of just 33g/km.

It uses a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine which is then linked to an electric motor and a 13kWh battery pack. Together, they produce 241bhp and 400Nm of torque. That hybrid setup allows for an electric-only range of up to 34 miles, while a zero to 100 per cent charge can be achieved in as little as three hours and 33 minutes via a 3.6kW charger.

Two e-Hybrid variants are available – badged VZ2 and VZ1 – though both receive 19-inch matte black or silver alloy wheels, LED headlights and sports bumpers.

Inside, you’ll find ambient lighting, a 12-inch infotainment setup with smartphone integration and wireless phone charging, as well as a configurable digital cockpit and three-zone climate control. Cupra’s trademark copper detailing is applied throughout the cabin too, which contrasts the car’s black headlining and black bucket seats.

Fierce power wrapped in a sophisticated design. The new #CUPRAFormentor. Drive. Live. Feel another way. #CUPRA photographer: @lukaszzietek*Not to UK spec pic.twitter.com/VvayI86A9b — CUPRA UK (@CUPRA_UK) February 5, 2021

Higher-spec VZ2 cars get electrically adjustable and heated black leather bucket seats, as well as a leather dashboard and a heated sports steering wheel.

Keyless entry is included as standard, as well as adaptive cruise control, a rear view parking camera and dynamic chassis control with sports suspension and an electronic locking differential.

A safety and driving pack for VZ1-specification Formentor models adds dynamic road sign display and high beam assist, as well as a blind spot monitoring package. The upgraded setup for VZ2 cars brings lane change assist and emergency assist, which can provide semi-autonomous control in the event of an accident.