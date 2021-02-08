Abarth launches virtual reality test drive

Abarth has launched a new virtual reality test drive which will allow potential customers to experience one of the brand’s cars from the comfort of their own home.

Arriving as the first of its kind according to Abarth, the virtual reality – or VR – experience has been introduced to allow prospective buyers to enjoy the thrill of a test drive without having to leave the home. With travel restrictions and dealership closures, Abarth believes that the experience will give an ‘immersive and exhilarating alternative’ to a traditional test drive.

The crate contains the headset, headphones and baseball caps

A trial period for the setup begins today (Feb 8) from the Vospers Abarth dealership in Exeter. If successful, the virtual reality experience could be rolled out across the country.

The trial period will see a member of the dealership’s team deliver an Abarth crate to the front door of the customer, keeping within all Government guidelines. Inside, users will find a virtual reality headset pre-loaded with immersive test drive footage. A set of headphones will also be provided to give the video a soundtrack and noise of the car’s exhaust.

The crate is delivered with social distancing measures in place

As well as a Bluetooth speaker and a baseball cap, the crate will also include a brochure from the dealership giving buyers all the key information about the Abarth line-up of cars.

The test drive takes in a variety of scenic locations

With headset and headphones on, users will be able to experience a ‘test drive’ of the new Abarth 595 Scorpionero. Guided through the experience by Abarth owner Stef Vilaverde, customers will be able to find out all crucial aspects about the car while viewing it in a variety of scenic locations, including Great Orme, Llyn Ogwen and Black Rock Sands in Wales.

Those interested in the virtual reality headset can find out more information by visiting Abarth’s website.