Lotus shares details of Elise and Exige Final Editions models

This year marks the end of an era for Lotus, as it calls time on the iconic Elise, Exige and Evora sports cars.

The British firm is working on a new sports car series, codenamed Type 131, with prototype production beginning at the turn of the year.

Now, Lotus has shared details of special Final Edition versions of the Elise and Exige, which have been on sale for 25 and 21 years respectively.

(Lotus)

Considered the ‘ultimate versions’ of the sports cars, they will be built in limited numbers and showcase ‘two decades of engineering excellence’.

There will be five variants in total, two Elise and three Exige, getting unique paint colours, exterior decals, new wheels, new trims and Final Edition badges.

The Elise models use a 1.8-litre, mid-mounted engine, with increased power resulting in the two models making 240bhp and 250bhp outputs.

The Sport 240 model gets 10-spoke lightweight alloy wheels that are 0.5kg lighter than the wheels on the standard 220. The Cup 250 gets extra aerodynamic parts for the exterior, new alloy wheels, Bilstein sport dampers and more.

Going, but not quietly. Lotus Elise and Exige Final Editions. The best and last Lotus Elise and Exige. https://t.co/0oMs69eFZI #ForTheDrivers pic.twitter.com/15bWVeGfRA — lotuscars (@lotuscars) February 8, 2021

The Exige models use a 3.5-litre supercharged V6, with the three variants making 397bhp, 420bhp and 430bhp. In the 390, which replaces the outgoing 350, the massive power bump comes from a revised supercharger.

Meanwhile, the Sport 420 gets front and rear Eibach anti-roll bars and adjustable Nitron dampers, lightweight alloy wheels, and AP Racing brakes with four-piston callipers. The Cup 430 gets a ‘radical’ aerodynamic package and still weighs just 1,100kg.

Prices for the Elise start at £45,500 for the Sport 240, while Exige pricing begins at £64,000 for the Sport 390.