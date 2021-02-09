Ford adds hybrid powertrain to S-Max and Galaxy models

Ford has introduced a new hybrid setup for its S-Max and Galaxy ranges.

Representing the first time that an electrified powertrain has been integrated into the pair of seven-seaters, both the S-Max and Galaxy will now be available with the combination of a 2.5-litre Atkinson cycle engine and an electric motor, as well as a 1.1kWh battery.

The new Hybrid combines petrol and electric power

The battery’s charge is topped up through regenerative braking, with power sent to an electric motor which can then drive the front wheels on their own for very short periods in order to move away silently from a dead stop.

In total, the S-Max and Galaxy bring a claimed fuel efficiency of 43.5mpg and CO2 emissions from 147g/km. This compares with the diesel-powered S-Max’s CO2 emissions of between 169-170g/km.

The New Ford S-MAX Hybrid. The first electrified S-MAX sports activity vehicle, offering seven- seat practicality and full hybrid petrol-electric convenience for those active lifestyles. Now available to order from your nearest Ford dealer: https://t.co/yaJzCtgdiu pic.twitter.com/cCcSUq8ICk — Ford UK (@forduk) February 9, 2021

The fitment of the batteries hasn’t reduced the level of practicality offered by either car, with up to 2,200 litres of load capacity available behind the S-Max’s first row of seats. The S-Max also has a towing capacity of up to 1,560kg.

The S-Max is rated to tow up to 1,560kg

The Galaxy, meanwhile, offers 2,339 litres of cargo volume behind the first row of seats and 300 litres of space with all seven seats in place.

Ford says the hybrids cost only £635 more than the equivalent diesel, with prices starting from £36,535 for the S-Max Hybrid and £38,695 for the Galaxy Hybrid.