Vauxhall reveals new Combo-e Life with 174-mile range

Vauxhall has shared images of its new Combo-e Life, an electric version of the firm’s family- and fleet-focused van.

It’s available in Medium and XL body sizes, with the latter exclusively available with seven seats while the former also has a five-seat choice.

The electric powertrain makes 134bhp and 260Nm of torque, while the 50kWh battery offers a range of up to 174 miles. Vauxhall claims that using its maximum charge rate of 100kW, an 80 per cent charge takes about 30 minutes.

The battery has been placed low beneath the floor so it does not impact cabin space, and comes with a 7.4kW on-board charger as standard with an optional upgrade to 11kW.

Those opting for the five-seat Medium Combo-e will get 597 litres of boot space or up to 2,126 litres with the rear row folded, while the XL gets 850 litres as standard or up to 2,693 litres with the rear row folded.

The Combo-e can also tow, and with a capacity of up to 750kg it also gets trailer stability technology that can automatically reduce the vehicle’s speed if it senses trailer swerving.

The second row seats can be either three individual seats or with a 60/40 split, with both choices having three ISOFIX brackets allowing for three individual child seats side by side. Another option is a panoramic roof with extra roof storage and LED roof lights.

Pricing has not yet been revealed but the new Vauxhall Combo-e Life will go on sale in the autumn.