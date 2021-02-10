Mini introduces new Shadow Edition for Clubman and Countryman

Mini has added a new Shadow Edition trim level to its popular Clubman and Countryman models.

Priced from £26,805 and available to order now, the new specification brings a higher level of standard equipment to the pair as well as exclusive logos and graphics.

Both cars benefit from a Midnight Black Metallic exterior colour, which is contrasted by a silver roof and mirror caps. The car’s understated aesthetic is furthered with the introduction of piano black exterior trim pieces, too.

Special Shadow Edition logos are applied across the car

Buyers are able to opt for either Cooper or Cooper S engines – with the choice of either manual or automatic transmission – while the Countryman is also available as a plug-in hybrid.

Based on the existing Sport trim level, both the Clubman and Countryman receive a host of exterior upgrades including 19-inch alloy wheels, a John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit and LED front and rear lights.

Storm onto the stage with the MINI Countryman Shadow edition in midnight black. The car that's guaranteed to turn heads and impress. #MINI #Countryman #ShadowEditionhttps://t.co/N9Pq9DF3Pn pic.twitter.com/5JPIP3ncjF — MINI UK (@MINIUK) February 10, 2021

The Shadow Edition cars also get special graphics on the bonnet and A-panel, while black roof rails are fitted to Countrymans as standard, or as an optional extra for the Clubman.

Inside, each model boasts John Cooper Works sport seats and a leather steering wheel with contrast red stitching, while a new 5.5-inch digital display is placed ahead of the driver. Additional technology features, such as Bluetooth and rear park distance control, are also included as standard.

The Clubman features side opening rear doors

The fitment of Mini’s ‘Excitement Pack’ also adds a Mini logo projection for the opened doors and interior LED mood lighting. The standard-fit Navigation Pack brings an 8.8-inch infotainment display which incorporates real-time traffic information and Apple CarPlay, among other features.

As mentioned, prices for the Shadow Edition start from £26,805 for the Clubman and £28,744 for the Countryman, with first deliveries expected to commence in April.