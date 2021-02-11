New entry level Volkswagen ID.3 brings the EV’s starting price down

Volkswagen has introduced a new lower-powered motor for the ID.3, which brings the cost of entry down.

Available on Life, Business and Family trim levels, the Pro motor makes 143bhp and 370Nm of torque, offering a less powerful alternative to the 201bhp Pro Performance models.

The new motor propels the car from 0-60mph in 9.4 seconds, has a range of just over 260 miles from its 58kWh battery and benefits from the same 100kW charging capacity.

The result is that the entry price of the ID.3 has been reduced by more than £1,000, now starting at £28,670 after the plug-in car grant for Life-spec models. Equipment for these models includes 18-inch steel wheels, a 10-inch infotainment system with sat nav and climate control.

(VW)

Step up to the Business trim, priced from £32,400, and you get Matrix LED headlights and keyless entry and starting. Finally, the Family trim adds a panoramic roof.

Later in 2021, the ID.3 will expand with the introduction of a new Pure trim that will be the new entry-level model, coming with a smaller 45kWh battery.

Joe Laurence, ID family product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “Its transmission may be an innovative one-speed unit, but the ID.3 is metaphorically stepping up a gear with the Pro variant, because it provides an alternative to the top-spec Pro Performance model which has been on sale since September. All of the same features and talents are available on the Pro model, albeit with a slightly lower power output.

“Like many other Volkswagen models, the ID.3 range aims to offer plenty of choice for the customer – and that includes powertrain options. And, of course, making ‘The Electric People’s Car’ accessible to an even wider band of the EV-buying public is a direct and welcome result of this.”

The top-spec model remains the ID.3 Pro S, which starts from £39,290. It has a bigger 77kWh battery and the 201bhp motor, and although the extra weight of this makes acceleration slightly slower, it does have a range of up to 336 miles.