The new Citroen C3 Aircross gets a new front end and comfier seats

Citroen has revealed the new C3 Aircross, which sports a fresh look and an even stronger focus on passenger comfort.

The French firm says the new look is aimed at giving the model a more SUV-like design, with increased ground clearance and large wheels contributing to this effect.

It also gets a new-look front end, being the latest model to benefit from Citroen’s latest design language. There are LED headlights as standard, a new grille with a geometric pattern, aluminium-grey skid plate and coloured inserts, while a raised bonnet gives a chunkier appearance.

(Citroen)

Personalisation options have been increased to the point where there are now 70 colour combinations, including three different roof paint options.

Buyers also have a choice 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels, as well as the standard grey cloth seating or optional leather interior ‘ambience’ packs.

The C3 Aircross now benefits from Citroen’s Advanced Comfort seats, which are available with the upgraded interior packages mentioned above. These seats have 15mm of foam to provide extra padding, reinforced posture support, and foam that adapts to your body shape.

Inside, Citroen claims there’s ‘exceptional’ leg and headroom for passengers, while pushing the rear seats to their forward-most position increases boot space from 410 to 520 litres.

(Citroen)

From launch, there will be two petrol and two diesel engines available, with the lower-powered version of each getting a six-speed manual transmission and the higher-powered version getting a six-speed automatic.

The new Citroen C3 Aircross will go on sale in June 2021. Although prices have not yet been revealed, expect at least a small bump on the current model’s £19,685 price point. It will likely boast a high specification, too, with Citroen saying 75 per cent of UK customers opt for the top-spec Shine Plus trim in the outgoing model.