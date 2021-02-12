A Jaguar E-Type with chassis number 60 going up for sale on the sports car’s 60th anniversary

Three Series 1 Jaguar E-Types are going up for auction next month, including chassis number 60 on the 60th anniversary of the sports car going on sale.

That particular car is a 1961 coupe built for the UK market, sporting an Opalescent Gunmetal paint job and red leather interior.

It was first registered on January 1, 1962 and has the chassis number 860060. It was one of the first 175 coupes to be built before a new recessed floor design was introduced for the footwells – these were known as ‘flat floor’ E-Types. It’s also one of just 1,559 right-hand-drive models with the 3.8-litre engine.

(Silverstone Auctions)

It was given a ground-up restoration in 2000 and has had the same owner for the past 43 years. E-Type 60 is expected to fetch between £95,000 and £115,000.

The second E-Type is a 1964 model with the 4.2-litre engine. Just three months from new it was involved in a heavy crash at the Snetterton race circuit. Some repairs were carried out but it was never driven again, so it only has 2,805 miles on the clock.

This example is in need of a full restoration, and as such comes with a lower guide price of £70,000 to £90,000.

Last up is a 1965 convertible with the 4.2-litre engine, which used to be owned by actor Nigel Havers. It’s a rare combination of bodystyle and powertrain, and is believed to have its original colours, engine and gearbox. Its guide price is £60,000 to £70,000.

(Silverstone Auctions)

Gary Dunne of Silverstone Auctions, which is hosting the sale, said: “We have a trio of very special Series 1 Jaguar E-Types in our forthcoming auction, each one offering a special opportunity into the ownership of this British Classic. To have the 60th E-Type on the 60th birthday of the marque is truly wonderful”.

All three cars will go under the hammer at the Silverstone Auctions Race Retro Live Online Auction on Saturday March 27.