Ford plans to re-enter the ambulance market with Project Siren

A new Ford Transit-based ambulance will enter the market in mid-2021 as the Blue Oval looks to re-establish itself in the emergency vehicle field.

It is being developed by Ford in conjunction with medical experts and frontline medical workers to ensure it not only meets regulations, but is designed to make workers’ lives easier.

The ambulance is said to be a lightweight design and compliant with the national specification outlined under the Lord Carter Report, with all of the equipment and capability required in a 3.5-tonne vehicle. It will be built by the Venari Group, the parent company of the UK’s leading ambulance manufacturer, O&H Vehicle Technology.

(Ford)

Dubbed Project Siren, input from NHS Ambulance Trusts should ensure patient treatment is made easier, while digital connectivity will make restocking and vehicle maintenance more efficient.

Graham Hoare chairman of Ford of Britain, said: “Our exciting new lightweight ambulance is the result of listening to our customers, understanding their needs and finding innovative solutions to meet them.

“By collaborating with blue-light experts Venari Group for Project Siren, I’m confident that this new vehicle will redefine the blueprint for ambulances and help to transform the productivity of front line ambulance services in the UK.”

Oliver North, CEO of Venari Group, said: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Ford in the development of our 3.5-tonne ambulance, which will provide a step change in design for our incredible emergency services.

“Harnessing the capabilities of Venari and Ford has created an engineering team that is – in my 15-year experience in emergency service vehicle production – the most formidable of its type, meeting the complex requirements of the Carter Report with zero compromise on quality.”