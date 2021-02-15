Jaguar set to become electric-only brand from 2025

Jaguar will make the switch to become an electric-only brand from 2025 as part of Jaguar Land Rover’s wider ‘Reimagine’ strategy.

The firm has announced goals to become a net zero carbon business by 2039 with a major push towards electrification one of the key ways it plans to achieve this.

Land Rover’s first electric vehicle is due to arrive by 2024 and will form the initial step into a six-model-strong electric line-up.

All Jaguar and Land Rover models will be available with a solely electric version by the end of the decade – though the former will pivot to become an electric-only car maker from 2025.

Thierry Bolloré, CEO, launches new Reimagine strategy. Over the next five years, Land Rover will welcome six all-electric variants and Jaguar will undergo a renaissance as a pure electric luxury brand.

Thierry Bolloré, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “Jaguar Land Rover is unique in the global automotive industry. Designers of peerless models, an unrivalled understanding of the future luxury needs of its customers, emotionally rich brand equity, a spirit of Britishness and unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.

“We are harnessing those ingredients today to reimagine the business, the two brands and the customer experience of tomorrow. The Reimagine strategy allows us to enhance and celebrate that uniqueness like never before. Together, we can design an even more sustainable and positive impact on the world around us”.

The announcement has also been made to can the planned Jaguar XJ replacement, though the firm has said that it is looking to realise the model’s ‘unique potential’.

Land Rover will make use of a new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) which will allow the firm to offer both electrified internal combustion vehicles as well as fully electric models from the same platform.

Jaguar is aiming for 100 per cent of its vehicles sold to be fully electric by the end of the decade, as well as 60 per cent of Land Rover sales. Diesel powertrains will also be gradually phased out by 2026.