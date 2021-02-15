The Bugatti Chiron Sport Alice is one extravagant gift

The ‘near-infinite’ customisation options available for the Bugatti Chiron Sport have been demonstrated in a truly one-off creation.

‘Alice’ was designed by a husband as a gift for his wife, and features a Matt Blanc white paint used for half the exterior bodywork, along with Silk Rosè, a new shade of pink developed exclusively for this car.

The customer started their design with luxury car dealer H.R. Owen Bugatti in London, with staff then accompanying him on a trip to Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim, France, where he was able to see options first hand, test the vehicle and work with design teams to finalise his vision.

(Bugatti)

Inside, the white cabin has leather and Alcantara materials, with accents of the same light pink used on the outside, including a bespoke ‘Alice’ logo stitched into the seats as well as adorning the sill plates.

Ken Choo, CEO of H.R. Owen, said: “This is a truly unique Bugatti model that will always be remembered as a real one-of-a-kind car.

“We are honoured to have played an important part in connecting our customer with this incredible Chiron Sport. The customer came to us with a vision of how they wanted their new Bugatti to look, and we are delighted that the depth and scale of Bugatti’s extensive accessories and options catalogue allows for even the most ambitious of designs to be realised.

(Bugatti)

“It is incredible to see every Bugatti made in a different way, with the new owner getting a chance to stamp their own personal taste on their new car.”

The Sport version of the Chiron is more performance focused than the standard car, which aims to be comfortable as well as ludicrously fast. As such, the Sport gets a firmer chassis that provides sharper handling, helped by the introduction of lightweight components.

It’s powered by an 8.0-litre W16 engine with prices starting at €2.65 million (£2.3m).