Hyundai showcases Ioniq 5’s interior ahead of full reveal

Hyundai has given a glimpse of its upcoming Ioniq 5’s interior ahead of the car’s full reveal on February 23.

The electric model has been made all the more spacious thanks to a new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which has been designed specifically for EVs. It means that the interior of the car features the maximum amount of space thanks to a horizontally-mounted battery.

The cabin of the Ioniq 5 reflects the car’s eco-focus, with seats clad in an eco-processed leather which is dyed and treated with plant oil extractions from flaxseed. Other areas are coated in textiles made from sustainable fibres such as sugar cane, wool, poly yarns and recycled plastic bottles.

Areas such as the dashboard and switches – among other areas – are coated in a polyurethane paint which is made from rape flowers and corn.

The Ioniq 5 offers premium comfort with two fully reclining relaxation seats in the front.

SangYup Lee, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Global Design Centre, said: “Ioniq 5 is a statement of design that offers an optimistic look at what customers can expect in the new EV era.

“The long wheelbase is translated to a new dimension of space. We designed this special space as a perfect place to recharge – your home away from home.”

Because of the car’s flat floor, the centre console can slide back and forth, which will allow the driver and passengers to enter and exit from either side if they’re parked in a narrow spot.

Hyundai is also celebrating the release of the new Ioniq 5 with a ‘Project 45’ limited edition, which will be available to reserve online from February 23 – the day of the car’s premiere. Those who register will be the first in the UK and Europe to receive their vehicle. Limited to just 3,000 units across Europe, each Project 45 car will come with a free two-year subscription to the Ionity charging service.