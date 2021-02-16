Skoda introduces new SportLine trim to Enyaq iV

Skoda has bolstered the line-up of the new Enyaq with a high-spec SportLine trim.

The electric SUV will be Skoda’s first bespoke EV, and goes on sale later this year.

The SportLine trim has been designed for buyers who want the more aggressive styling of the firm’s performance cars, but retaining the low running costs and practicality of an electric SUV.

As such, it gets striking 20-inch alloy wheels, a lowered sports suspension, and black detailing for the front grille, window frames, roof rails and rear bumper diffuser. It also gets body-coloured side skirts and a model-specific front bumper.

(Skoda)

Inside, SportLine models get black sports seats with integrated headrests, upholstered in ‘Suedia’ microfibre. Other features include a leather sports steering wheel, black synthetic leather for the dashboard, and carbon-fibre-effect trim pieces.

The SportLine is available on two powertrains, the 80 and 80x. The former has a 198bhp electric motor that powers the rear wheels, and has an 82kWh battery with a 323-mile range. The 80x, meanwhile, uses a 258bhp motor that powers all four wheels and has a range of 311 miles.

Skoda will release the exact pricing and specification for the Enyaq SportLine models closer to launch.

⚡️SKODA has unveiled the Enyaq iV SportLine for its new all-electric SUV range. A sporting edge to the line up #skoda #electric pic.twitter.com/j6Ns2BADH4 — ŠKODA UK Media (@SKODAUK_Media) February 16, 2021

The regular Enyaq range starts with a ‘60’ model, which uses a 62kWh battery and promises a range of up to 242 miles. Prices for this start at £31,085 (including the government’s plug-in car grant) and equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch infotainment system and various safety systems.

Orders for all models will open soon ahead of deliveries commencing in summer 2021.