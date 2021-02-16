Iconic Porsche 911 GT3 is back – and achieved a sub-seven-minute Nurburgring lap

Porsche has revealed the new 911 GT3, with the legendary model making its debut in the 992-generation sports car.

Developed in close collaboration with Porsche Motorsport, it takes features from the 911 RSR race car, such as the double wishbone front axle layout and aerodynamics features such as the ‘swan neck’ rear wing and striking diffuser.

(Porsche)

The engine is a 4.0-litre, six-cylinder ‘boxer’ engine making 503bhp, derived from the unit used in the 911 GT3 R endurance racing car. It can hit 199mph with the six-speed manual, or 198mph with the PDK, making it faster than the previous-generation 911 GT3 RS. Zero to 60mph takes 3.4 seconds. Porsche also says the new GT3 has a wider body and larger wheels than the previous version.

Various features are aimed at shedding weight, including a carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic bonnet, lightweight glass windows, optimised front brake discs, lightweight exhaust system and forged alloy wheels.

In the cabin, it’s almost identical to the regular 911, except for a new track screen. At the touch of a button, it changes the displays to information more relevant to track driving, such as tyre pressures.

Porsche says more GT buyers are now looking for options to make their cars more individual, so it’s available under the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur range. This includes some GT3-specific upgrades that include a lightweight carbon-fibre roof, darkened LED headlights and matching rear lights.

(Porsche)

Demonstrating its on-track prowess, the new 911 GT3 recorded a 6m 59.927 lap time at the famous Nurburgring Nordschleife – 17 seconds faster than its predecessor.

Prices for the Porsche 911 GT3 start at £123,100 with first deliveries scheduled for May 2021.