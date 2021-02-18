Striking new Nissan Qashqai arrives with more practical cabin and efficient engines

Nissan has launched its third-generation Qashqai, bringing a whole new take on its popular crossover.

More than three million units of the Qashqai have been produced since it was launched in 2007, making it one of Nissan’s most popular models.

This latest Qashqai – which is set to arrive in the UK this summer – benefits from a new platform, which brings a wheelbase increased by 20mm over the existing car. It means that total length has been bumped up by 35mm, while marginal increases of 25mm and 32mm have been applied to height and width respectively.

The Qashqai badge now sits squarely in the middle of the boot

It means that the Qashqai is able to offer a more spacious cabin, with improved head- and legroom for occupants – particularly those sitting in the back. The boot has swelled in size, too, rising by 74 litres from the older car to a total storage area of 504 litres.

Inside, there’s a new nine-inch infotainment screen which houses all navigation and media functions, while Android Auto is included alongside wireless Apple CarPlay. This is complemented by a new 12.3-inch TFT driver display which offers a series of configurable layouts, while a 10.8-inch head-up display projects key information such as speed and navigation instructions onto the windscreen within the driver’s line of vision.

The rear of the Qashqai has been sharpened up too

The exterior styling represents an evolution of the previous-generation Qashqai. There are sharp LED headlights up front which feature a similar design to those on the smaller Juke, while 20-inch wheels sit on all four corners for the first time, though smaller options are available. Around the back, the Qashqai name has been emblazoned across the width of the boot.

The new Qashqai comes with a 1.3-litre petrol engine equipped with mild-hybrid technology. It’ll be offered in two outputs of 132bhp and 154bhp, with the latter available with the choice of either two- or four-wheel-drive. There’s the option of either a six-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission, though the highest-output, four-wheel-drive variants will only be available with the auto transmission.

The cabin of the Qashqai gains a lot more technology than before

A new e-power hybrid powertrain will also be added to the Qashqai next year. It combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 140kW electric motor and battery. However, the engine provides no direct drive to the wheels and instead acts as a generator for the electric motor. It allows the engine to run at its optimal level at all times as it isn’t directly driving the wheels, improving efficiency and lowering CO2 emissions as a result.

Nissan has yet to release any further details surrounding specification and pricing, though these are due to be announced closer to the car’s introduction this summer.