Volkswagen adds new pair of petrol engines to Tiguan line-up

Volkswagen has bolstered the number of powertrain options available with its latest Tiguan, adding a pair of petrol engines to the popular SUV.

Both are 2.0-litre units but offer power outputs of either 188bhp or 242bhp. This is brought alongside 320NM and 370Nm of torque respectively.

Performance is strong for the pair too, with 0-60mph arriving in 7.1 seconds for the lower-powered variant, or just 5.7 seconds in the more powerful unit. They bring respective top speeds of 133mph and 142mph.

Both come fitted with Volkswagen’s 4Motion four-wheel-drive setup for added traction, with the higher-output car arriving as the most powerful version of the Tiguan until a performance-orientated R version arrives later this year.

Hannah Doherty, Tiguan product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: “One of the key ingredients for any SUV is capability, whether it’s the ability to venture off-road, provide space for five people and their luggage, or even just stand up to the daily trials of family life.

“With this powerful duo of petrol engines, the Tiguan is more capable than ever – offering space, power, quality, flexibility and the road-holding (or off-roading) prowess of 4Motion four-wheel drive. Increasing choice for customers for Volkswagen’s best-selling SUV is also a big boost!”

Both powertrains come with four-wheel-drive

The 188bhp Tiguan is available in either Elegance or R-Line trim levels and brings consumption figures of 33.2 and 34mpg respectively of each specification. When it comes to CO2, the Tiguan emits either 194 or 189g/km depending on specification.

The more powerful variant is only available in top-spec R-Line specification and brings a consumption figure of 32.1mpg and CO2 emissions of 200g/km.

Prices for the 188bhp Tiguan start from £36,275, rising to £39,560 for the more powerful version.