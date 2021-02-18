The new Honda HR-V is here with a two-motor hybrid engine as standard

Honda has revealed the next-generation HR-V, which gets a two-motor hybrid powertrain as standard for the first time.

The updated engine is part of Honda’s plan to electrify all of its mainstream models in Europe by the end of the year.

As well as this, the new HR-V gets a sleek new look, with a clean, simple design giving it a more sophisticated appearance. For example, up front there’s a new integrated grille and narrow headlights, while the sides are more vertical to provide extra interior space.

(Honda)

This also gives the car a slightly retro, boxy style, which is amplified by the simplified details, going against the over-styled appearance of many modern cars. Honda has also given the new HR-V a roof that tapers off slightly to the rear to give a hint of coupe styling.

Honda says it has worked to package the hybrid powertrain in a way that doesn’t affect interior space too much, an issue that often affects hybrid models as engineers must find space for the engine, batteries and motor, usually at the expense of boot space.

The exact makeup of the powertrain has not yet been confirmed, but Honda uses a 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre petrol-electric hybrid unit elsewhere in its range, so expect one of these to be used in the HR-V too.

(Honda)

Inside, the simple design theme is continued, with a large tablet-like infotainment screen in the centre, with three physical dials for the climate control below.

Although detailed technical data and trim specifications have not yet been revealed, customers can register their interest now ahead of the planned launch later in 2021.