Skoda introduces zero per cent APR finance deal across its range

Skoda has launched a new ‘Virtual Event’ that will see every model across its range available with a zero per cent finance offer.

The offer is available on a Solutions Personal Contract Plan (PCP) deal of 18, 24 or 36 months, and is only excluded from SE Technology, iV and vRS trim levels.

Meanwhile, the Fabia, Scala, Octavia and Superb all come with a £1,000 deposit contribution. The PCP offer is available on all Skoda’s SUVs, but those opting for the smaller Kamiq also get a £750 deposit contribution.

To qualify for Skoda’s PCP deals, customers have to pay at least a 10 per cent deposit.

Furthermore, a discounted service plan is available, covering the first two services. It costs £159 on all models except the Fabia, which costs £99.

To help make buying more Covid-secure, Skoda has a variety of digital products that allow potential customers to look at their products without having to visit the showroom. This includes a Digital Assistant app that dealers can share with customers through a Zoom call, which shows product information and stock details.

(Skoda)

Dealers can also use video cameras to give live tours of vehicles and create presentations, as well as facilitating the car purchase and handover details remotely.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic lockdown periods, dealers have been allowed to sell cars through online services or over the phone. If you buy a car this way, the dealer will set up a time for you to collect the vehicle from their service department or outside the dealership. Alternatively, most dealers also offer delivery services.

The Skoda Virtual Event applies to vehicles ordered by February 28 and delivered by April 30.