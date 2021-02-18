Best family hatchbacks on sale in 2021

Although the car industry buzzword right now is ‘crossovers’, the humble hatchback continues to represent a huge proportion of sales, particularly for family buyers.

The Citroen C4 is fairly popular in this segment, but now the French firm has released a new one that bridges the gap between traditional hatchbacks and SUVs that it hopes will be a hit with buyers.

So with this in mind, if you’re looking for a hatchback, what are your options? Here are the best choices on sale right now.

Citroen C4

(Citroen)

The latest version of this quirky hatchback just went on sale this week, and we recently got behind the wheel. If you’re looking for a spacious, comfortable family car then the new C4 makes a great case for itself.

What’s more, it’s available with petrol, diesel and electric powertrains, so whatever distances you drive each day there’s an engine for you.

Volkswagen Golf

(VW)

No list of family hatchbacks could ever be complete without the Volkswagen Golf, which has been one of the most popular models in this segment for decades.

Last year saw a new generation go on sale, with smart styling, a tech-heavy interior and the usual signs of a sturdy, well-built car that have made the Golf such a hit with families in the past. It also has sporty GTI and R models for those looking for performance and practicality in one.

BMW 1 Series

(BMW)

If you want a little more badge appeal from your family car, look no further than the BMW 1 Series. It’s lost a little of the elegance of its predecessors but its styling certainly has presence.

More importantly, it has a lovely cabin and it’s great to drive, too. While some purists are sad to see BMW making a front-wheel-drive car, the reality is that this layout makes it the best 1 Series for daily duties yet.

Honda Civic

(Honda)

If we’re being honest, the best way to describe the Civic’s styling is ‘polarising’, but if you’re looking for something that stands out on the road it’s certainly eye-catching. Meanwhile, the interior lacks the premium quality of others in this list.

However, its USP is the experience behind the wheel. For the price, nothing else is as fun to drive as the Civic – it’s such a sweet handling car that you can get the low-power entry-level petrol and still have bundles of fun.

Mazda 3

(Mazda)

Mazda has quietly earned itself a reputation for building pretty, high-quality cars, and that’s especially true of the 3, which is one of its best models.

It has sleek styling on the outside, and a simple, premium interior. It’s fun to drive, and Mazda has been working hard to ensure the longevity of the internal combustion engine, with its petrol models proving decently economical.

Skoda Octavia

(Skoda)

While it looks more like a saloon the Octavia is actually a hatchback, and it’s one of the best in the business when it comes to value for money. It’s not quite the bargain proposition it once was, but you still get plenty of bang for your buck.

Skoda’s main focus is practicality and build quality, two things the Octavia excels at. However, that’s not at the detriment of good styling or a pleasant driving experience, so there’s no real sacrifice in that regard.

Ford Focus

(Ford)

Every family car buyer has at the very least considered buying a Ford Focus. It’s been one of the best-selling cars in the UK for decades and the latest model continues the trend of being a great value all-rounder.

It doesn’t quite have the build quality of the likes of Volkswagen, but it has more charm. Plus, this latest model sits on a new platform that makes it more engaging to drive than its arguably rather dull predecessor.