Maserati teases new Grecale SUV in blurry spy shots

Maserati has teased its new baby SUV by sharing a series of blurry ‘spy shots’ of a prototype model.

The photos of the Grecale, which is scheduled to be revealed later this year, were taken outside the firm’s Viale Ciro Menotti factory in Modena.

In a unique promotional step, company staff were given the photos first to share on their social media pages.

(Maserati)

The Italian firm says it is investing about €800 million into its Cassino plant where the Grecale will be made.

After many years of arguably plodding along, quietly building cars, Maserati recently announced a revival. The new MC20 supercar will be the model grabbing the most headlines, but it’s the Grecale that will be vital to build the company’s fortunes.

Joining the lucrative small SUV market, it will sit below the Levante in the Maserati range and should be its best-selling model by a considerable margin.

Prototypes of the new #MaseratiGrecale have started roaming around the streets of Italy.Stay tuned to see more.#Maserati pic.twitter.com/sBHlxqGzyc — Maserati (@Maserati_HQ) February 18, 2021

The Grecale will be based on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which is promising because this is one of the most fun-to-drive SUVs on the market. It will use Maserati-made engines and an electric model will arrive some time next year.

As well as the new MC20 and Grecale, new Granturismo and Grancabrio models are in the works, with both internal combustion engine and electric variants.