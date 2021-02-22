Rare Porsches including one-of-13 911 GT3 RS are heading to auction

A series of ‘best-in-breed’ Porsche models are scheduled to go under the hammer next month.

The first is a 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo SE G50 ‘Flachbau’ Cabriolet, which is one of just 50 examples, while this specific car is one of just seven C-16 UK versions with a five-speed manual transmission.

1963 Porsche 356 B T6 Coupe ‘S’. (Silverstone Auctions)

The exterior bodywork is finished in White Pearl with a matching leather interior, while the car itself has covered 33,168 miles. The cabin has a unique centre console, heated front seats, steering wheel and a gear lever with a gold insert.

Another classic model is the 1963 Porsche 356 B T6 Coupe, which has been restored to the S specification and has covered just 23 miles since completion. Upgrades include a period-correct 1.6-litre S engine with genuine Porsche parts used wherever possible. It has been painted Schwarz black with a matching interior, and has a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity.

2004 Porsche 911 (996) GT3RS. (Silverstone Auctions)

Two more low-mileage but much newer Porsches are also up for sale, with the first being a 2008 911 Turbo that has covered just 17,445 miles and is supported by a full Porsche main dealer service history. It has a manual gearbox, sport-chrono plus, park assist, sunroof and short-shift gear change.

Finally, a 2004 911 GT3 RS is one of just 113 UK-supplied cars and has 31,836 miles on the clock. The engine is a 3.6-litre Mezger unit, finished in Carrera White and said to be in ‘superb’ condition.

2008 Porsche 911 (997) Turbo. (Silverstone Auctions)

Gary Dunne, sales controller for Silverstone Auctions, which is hosting the sale, said: “We love the diversity of Porsche examples which we see in every single one of our auctions, they are a much-loved staple of what we offer.

“What’s more, we will always have the very best examples which are ready for their next owner, as seen with these four here. Not to mention there are several more in the sale, so there really is something to suit various buyers.”