Five-cylinder Formentor arrives as Cupra celebrates third anniversary

Cupra has revealed full details of its five-cylinder-powered Formentor as the brand looks to celebrate its third anniversary.

The performance brand separated from Seat to become a standalone marque back in 2018, initially launching go-faster versions of the Spanish firm’s Ateca and Leon models.

The Formentor, however, is Cupra’s first car which has been solely designed and developed for the brand. It has already been launched with a range of petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains, though this latest set-up pushes the car’s performance further.

The Formentor is already available with a variety of powertrains

Limited to just 7,000 units – with all made in left-hand-drive – The Formentor VZ5 comes equipped with a 2.5-litre five-cylinder petrol engine which pushes out 385bhp and 480Nm, resulting in a 0-60mph time of under four seconds. It’ll top out at 155mph, too.

Power is sent to all four wheels via Cupra’s 4Drive all-wheel-drive system and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while adaptive dynamic chassis control allows the driver to change the level of support given from the car’s suspension.

It sits 10mm lower than the current most-powerful Formentor, while five different driving profiles allow the driver to tailor the car’s settings to their desired taste.

On all four corners sit 20-inch alloy wheels which are exclusive to the model, behind which sit six-piston Akebono brake callipers which bring enhanced stopping performance. Looks-wise, the VZ5 boasts a uniquely designed bonnet and a carbon fibre front splitter, while the wheel arches have been flared to facilitate the larger alloy wheels.

The rear of the car features a carbon diffuser

Around the back, there’s a carbon fibre diffuser and quad exhaust pipes with copper trim.

Inside, the Formentor boasts bucket seats and brushed dark aluminium with copper accents, while in the centre of the dash sits a 12-inch infotainment screen. A digital cockpit display sits ahead of the driver and can be configured to show a variety of information