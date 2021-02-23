Wednesday, February 24th 2021 Show Links
Hyundai reveals electric Ioniq 5 with funky retro look

by Press Association
February 23 2021, 10.51am
(Hyundai)
(Hyundai)

Hyundai has revealed the Ioniq 5, an electric crossover that is the first model in the firm’s dedicated electric vehicle sub-brand.

The Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai’s new electric vehicle platform, which gives designers more freedom with the design than would be possible if adapting a traditional combustion-engined car.

Hyundai Ioniq 5
(Hyundai)

As such, the Ioniq 5 has a longer wheelbase than would traditionally be offered with a vehicle of this size, with shorter overhangs at the front and rear, resulting in similar cabin space to a large SUV.

The exterior design has a cool retro-inspired look, with sharp angles and a new ‘Parametric Pixel’ light design for the front and rear. The 5 debuts the new design language that will be used across the Ioniq range to differentiate these models from the rest of the Hyundai line-up.

Inside, the long wheelbase and flat floor enabled by the battery pack provides a lot of room, so designers worked on a ‘living space’ theme rather than follow traditional car design. For example, a movable centre console gives passengers the chance to choose between space and practicality, while those in the rear can also access cup holders and USB ports.

A glass roof also gives a better sense of space by letting in more light, while the use of eco-friendly materials is said to be a key part of the Ioniq brand’s sustainable vision.

Hyundai Ioniq 5
(Hyundai)

There are a few powertrain combinations available, with single and dual motor setups, a choice of 58kWh and 72.5kWh battery pack, and two-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options. The quickest configuration provides a 0-60mph time of five seconds.

Prospective customers can register their interest on the Hyundai website and place a reservation for a special edition launch model called ‘Project 45’. Prices will start at £45,000 (after the plug-in car grant), with pricing and specification for the rest of the range to be revealed closer to the summer launch date.

