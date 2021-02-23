New Mercedes-Benz C-Class arrives with sharp exterior design and more tech

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its new C-Class, which hits the market with a range of electrified engines.

Expected to go on sale at the end of next month, the new C-Class arrives with four-cylinder engines – both petrol and diesel – which incorporate 48-volt mild-hybrid technology for added efficiency. It’s also available in either saloon or estate form.

The petrol range kicks off with the 1.5-litre C180, which brings 168bhp, while the more powerful C200 uses the same engine but produces 201bhp instead. The range is topped by the 2.0-litre-powered C300 which produces 255bhp.

The rear lights of the C-Class are sharper than before

Two diesels will be available – all utilising a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine – with the C220d and C300d producing 197 and 261bhp respectively. The C200 and C300 petrol models, alongside the C220d, can be optioned with Merc’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system for added traction, too.

A plug-in hybrid – badged C300e – is expected to return to the range, bringing a long electric range thanks to the fitment of a 25.4kWh battery pack. It’s considerably larger than the 13.5kWh unit found on the older C300e. It’s combined with a petrol engine for a total output of 304bhp, while a full charge can be conducted in as little as 30 minutes via a 55kW charger.

Automatic is now standard across the C-Class range and Mercedes says that it has improved the gearbox to make it more efficient and smooth-shifting than before.

The exterior of the C-Class has been designed to bring it closer into line with the rest of the Mercedes line-up such as the A and E-Class, with a sharper front end and shorter overhangs.

The interior of the C-Class boasts a portrait-orientated infotainment screen

Inside, the new C-Class takes many cues from the larger S-Class, with a large portrait-orientated tablet taking pride of place in the middle of the dash. As standard, it’s 10.25 inches, though this can be increased to a larger 11.9-inch display as an optional extra. It’s complemented by a secondary screen ahead of the driver which relays key information such as navigation and speed.

The central rotary dial which controlled the infotainment setup on the old C-Class has been ditched with the majority of functions controlled either via the touchscreen or control pads on the steering wheel.

As mentioned, the new C-Class is expected to go on sale next month ahead of first deliveries this summer.