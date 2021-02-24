Triumph updates Bonneville range for 2021

Triumph has revised its Bonneville range for 2021, bringing a more efficient engine and enhanced handling.

The new Bonneville T120 and T120 Black shed 7kg over their predecessor through the use of lightweight aluminium wheels, while both bikes benefit from higher-specification Brembo brakes and twin discs.

Cruise control comes fitted as standard while both road and rain riding modes have been enhanced, too.

The T120 gains a cleaner engine

The Bonneville T100 has also been updated. The 1200cc twin engine is now Euro 5 compliant, yet is more responsive while producing lower emissions than before. It gains 10bhp over the older Bonneville engine, resulting in a total of 64bhp and 80Nm of torque. It’s also more responsive and brings a red line 500rpm higher than before.

The Street Twin has also received an update

It’s 4kg lighter than before, while a higher specification Brembo front brake has been fitted too.

An A2 kit can also be supplied in order to make the Bonneville legal to ride for A2 licence holders.

The new Street Twin gains a cleaner and more efficient 900cc twin engine. A new deeper foam, more comfortable bench seat has been fitted while new cast wheels with machined detailing match the brushed aluminium detailing used on the bodywork. A special Street Twin Gold Line bike – limited to just 1,000 units – receives a matt sapphire black paint scheme with gold detailing.

The Bonneville Speedmaster and Bonneville Bobber have also been revised with more efficient engines, with both utilising a 1200cc engine. Both receive new Showa forks, while the Bobber benefits from a larger fuel tank as well as a 16-inch fat front wheel.