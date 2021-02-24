New Cupra Leon pricing and specifications announced

The Cupra Leon hot hatch has gone on sale in the UK with two generously equipped specifications available.

The popular performance car’s latest generation gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, with power sent through an automatic transmission – no manual gearbox is available.

The turbocharged unit makes the hot hatch capable of completing the 0-60mph sprint in 5.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 155mph. Despite being faster than its predecessor, it’s also more efficient, returning up to 37.2mpg and emitting 171g/km CO2.

(Cupra)

Prices start at £35,660 for the VZ2 trim, which brings 19-inch alloy wheels, sports bumpers and black brake calipers. Inside, there’s black headlining, sports bucket seats, flat-bottomed leather steering wheel, and Cupra’s signature chrome and copper detailing.

Standard technology includes a 10-inch infotainment system with navigation as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, four USB-C charging points, cruise control and more.

Step up to the VZ3 trim and prices start from £37,390, with upgraded equipment including 19-inch ‘aerodynamic’ wheels, wireless phone charging, heated front seats, leather upholstery and a panoramic sunroof.

Models can be configured on the official Cupra website and ordered from one of 58 dealerships across the UK now.

The Cupra brand has been steadily expanding since breaking off from Seat in 2018. Formerly the firm’s performance car division, it splintered off with the ambition of building its own vehicles, particularly with a focus on electrification.

Although most of its range is still modified versions of Seat models, it recently released the Formentor, its first standalone car.