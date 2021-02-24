Audi boosts electric range for variety of plug-in hybrid models

Audi has upgraded its Q5, A6 and A7 plug-in hybrid models with improved battery capacity, which results in a greater electric range and improved fuel economy.

For each model, the 14.1 kWh battery has been replaced with a larger 17.9kWh pack. This has increased the electric-only range to different amounts in each case, with the A6 saloon having the longest range of almost 57 miles.

(Audi)

These models can be charged at a rate of up to 7.4kW, which means they can’t make use of most public rapid chargers, but are better-suited to charging via a home wallbox. Using this method, the batteries can be replenished in 2.5 hours.

Importantly, Audi says the increased battery size does not intrude into the boot, meaning that all models retain the same amount of boot space.

As well as the increased battery size, Audi has also added a new ‘Charge’ drive mode, which gives the driver the power to charge the battery using the combustion engine while driving.

This is useful on longer journeys because the battery can be topped up while driving on long motorway stretches, allowing for zero-emission driving in the city, closer to the destination.

The Audi A6 Avant 50 TFSI e is new to the line-up, making 295bhp and 450Nm of torque. Audi says its low CO2 emissions of 37-34g/km make it particularly appealing to business buyers.

Battery upgrades have been applied to the A7 Sportback, both the regular Q5 and the Q5 Sportback, as well as the A6 saloon to sit alongside the new entry-level estate, meaning each is now available as a 295bhp 50 TFSI e model and a 362bhp 55 TFSI e.