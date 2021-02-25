Land Rover reveals 518bhp V8 Defender

Land Rover has revealed the most high-performance Defender in its line-up, boasting a supercharged V8 petrol engine.

The aptly named Defender V8 makes 518bhp and 625Nm of torque from its 5.0-litre unit, contributing to a 4.9-second 0-60mph time and a top speed of 149mph.

Available in both 90 and 110 body styles, it retains all-wheel-drive but has received a number of technical upgrades to make better use of the performance on offer.

(Land Rover)

For example, there are larger-diameter and solid anti-roll bars to reduce body roll in corners, while the ‘dynamic’ drive mode has been retuned for sharper throttle response. Combined with stiffer suspension bushes, which should all contribute to sharper on-road driving.

To make it stand out from the rest of the range, the Defender V8 has unique exterior updates, including 22-inch alloy wheels, quad-exit exhausts and blue brake calipers up front.

NEWS: Revealed today – Defender V8, the most powerful production Defender ever. Building on decades of Land Rover V8 heritage, the powerful V8 joins the range of Plug-in Hybrids, and efficient Ingenium petrol and diesel powertrains. New special editions also available #Defender pic.twitter.com/tOwG52Y9Zc — Land Rover UK PR (@LandRoverUKPR) February 25, 2021

Inside, there’s unique Ebony Windsor Leather upholstery, Alcantara steering wheel rim and chrome gear shift paddles.

‘Acoustic tuning’ of the induction and exhaust systems is said to enhance the character of the exhaust note, with dynamic mode freeing the engine to its noisiest setting.

Prices for the Defender V8 start at £98,505 for the 90 and £101,150 for the 110.

(Land Rover)

A new Defender V8 Carpathian Edition has also been introduced to sit at the very top of the range. It’s only available in Carpathian Grey with black on the roof, bonnet and tail door. It also gets a satin protective film for the paintwork, which provides a ‘semi-matte’ finish.

As well as the V8, Land Rover has also announced a new XS Edition trim to the rest of the range, which replaces the First Edition model that was available at launch, and sits just above the SE models in the range.