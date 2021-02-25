Volkswagen Tiguan R goes on sale priced from £45,915

Volkswagen has opened order books for its new range-topping Tiguan R.
Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 316bhp, the R arrives as the most powerful Tiguan available. It’ll go from 0 to 60mph in 4.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 155mph, while four-wheel-drive helps to give the car added traction in slippery conditions.
It’s available to order in the UK now too, with prices starting from £45,915. It receives 21-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as a performance braking system and quad exhaust pipes – a hallmark of Volkswagen’s R-badged cars. This exhaust can be optionally upgraded to an Akrapovic performance version for an enhanced sound, too. The exterior of the car, meanwhile, is wrapped in a sporty body kit with a black rear diffuser and reshaped front and rear bumpers.
Adaptive chassis control is included as standard alongside Volkswagen’s latest Matrix LED headlights, a full digital cockpit setup and keyless entry and start. Heated front seats and a rear-view parking camera are fitted as standard too.
Inside, the Tiguan R’s sports seats are finished in blue-clack cloth, while a new heated steering wheel incorporates an ‘R’ button, which gives access to the car’s different driving modes.
Andrew Savvas, managing director at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Tiguan has long been regarded as Volkswagen’s ultimate all-rounder, possessing space, power, quality, flexibility and the security of 4Motion four-wheel drive.
“Now, the Tiguan has another feather in its cap – a genuine performance SUV model, honed for spirited drivers by Volkswagen’s respected R division, complete with the impressive R-Performance Torque Vectoring system. This makes it an even more thrilling and sporty driving experience.
