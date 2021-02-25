Volkswagen Tiguan R goes on sale priced from £45,915

Volkswagen has opened order books for its new range-topping Tiguan R.

Powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with 316bhp, the R arrives as the most powerful Tiguan available. It’ll go from 0 to 60mph in 4.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 155mph, while four-wheel-drive helps to give the car added traction in slippery conditions.

Quad exhaust pipes are fitted at the rear of the car

It’s available to order in the UK now too, with prices starting from £45,915. It receives 21-inch alloy wheels as standard, as well as a performance braking system and quad exhaust pipes – a hallmark of Volkswagen’s R-badged cars. This exhaust can be optionally upgraded to an Akrapovic performance version for an enhanced sound, too. The exterior of the car, meanwhile, is wrapped in a sporty body kit with a black rear diffuser and reshaped front and rear bumpers.

Adaptive chassis control is included as standard alongside Volkswagen’s latest Matrix LED headlights, a full digital cockpit setup and keyless entry and start. Heated front seats and a rear-view parking camera are fitted as standard too.

Inside, the Tiguan R’s sports seats are finished in blue-clack cloth, while a new heated steering wheel incorporates an ‘R’ button, which gives access to the car’s different driving modes.

A digital dashboard is fitted as standard in the cabin

Andrew Savvas, managing director at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Tiguan has long been regarded as Volkswagen’s ultimate all-rounder, possessing space, power, quality, flexibility and the security of 4Motion four-wheel drive.

“Now, the Tiguan has another feather in its cap – a genuine performance SUV model, honed for spirited drivers by Volkswagen’s respected R division, complete with the impressive R-Performance Torque Vectoring system. This makes it an even more thrilling and sporty driving experience.