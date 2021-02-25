Seat introduces new range-topping engine for the Tarraco SUV

The Seat Tarraco range has been expanded with the introduction of a new range-topping engine, with prices starting at £39,400.

The 2.0-litre petrol unit makes 246bhp and 370Nm of torque, comes with four-wheel-drive and has a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It makes the Tarraco capable of completing the 0-60mph sprint in six seconds and achieving a top speed of 142mph.

(Seat)

Despite the extra performance, its economy isn’t too unreasonable, registering 30.7 – 32.8mpg and CO2 emissions of 195 – 208g/km on the combined cycle, depending on trim.

It’s available on the FR, FR Sport, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux specifications and will be the most powerful engine in the range. On the FR trim, it gets 19-inch alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, sports bumpers, tiredness recognition software and keyless entry as standard, while upgrading to FR Sport adds 20-inch alloy wheels, heated washer nozzles and heated seats.

Xcellence models focus on providing more premium appeal, also getting 19-inch alloy wheels as well as bright roof rails, sport seats in Alcantara, park assist and adaptive cruise control. Meanwhile, Xcellence Lux upgrades to 20-inch wheels, exit assist, roll over assist and 360-degree cameras.

As well as the trim levels mentioned above, the Tarraco is also available with entry-level SE and SE Technology trims, with a series of petrol and diesel options on offer. The range starts at £29,140, which gives you a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox.