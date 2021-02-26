Volvo over-the-air updates to boost electric XC40’s range

Volvo is deploying an over-the-air update for its electric XC40 Recharge, bringing a range of upgrades for its first fully electric vehicle.

Set to commence soon, drivers will receive the updates, which will add new features as well as improvements to the vehicle’s infotainment.

The introduction of new over-the-updates will mean that drivers no longer need to visit a workshop in order to benefit from the very latest software. It’ll also allow owners to gain access to new features and settings without having to leave the home.

Henrik Green, Chief Technology Officer at Volvo Cars, said: “The benefits of over-the-air updates are obvious.

“Yesterday, you still had to drive to the workshop to get the latest updates to your car; today, you simply click OK and your electric Volvo takes care of the rest. It couldn’t be easier.”

This particular update includes a new base software for the car’s electronic systems, while the charging speed has been increased too. The Swedish firm hasn’t mentioned how much the charge speed is increased by, but before the update the car could achieve a zero to 80 per cent top up in 40 minutes via a rapid charger.

Join us at our virtual Recharge Event next week to hear more about our electrified and online future. #ForEveryonesSafetyhttps://t.co/UKW1uyZ4ll pic.twitter.com/8pmuL6Zuhi — Volvo Cars (@volvocars) February 26, 2021

Most practically, the XC40’s range increases as a result of the update, though Volvo has yet to state by how much. The maximum range of the standard car is 257 miles, so this update could push it over the 260-mile mark.

The update – which is available automatically and only requires the driver to accept the download and installation – brings further refinements to the car’s Bluetooth connectivity, digital owner’s manual and 360-degree parking camera.