Volkswagen reveals 45th anniversary Clubsport model

Volkswagen is celebrating 45 years of the Golf GTI by releasing a new anniversary model.

Based on the regular Clubsport, it has the same front-locking differential for improved grip, as well as mechanical and styling changes.

The Clubsport 45 uses the same 296bhp, 2.0-litre petrol engine as the regular Clubsport, and also gets its larger air intakes, a rear spoiler and sport exhaust system.

(Volkswagen)

This anniversary model also receives a new black roof with a black roof spoiler, which is said to be in homage to the black-framed rear window of the first Golf GTI, as well as ‘45’ lettering on the boot lid and LED headlights.

Buyers can option a free Race package, too, which adds 19-inch Scottsdale alloy wheels in high-gloss black with a red pinstripe, removes the speed limiter, and adds a sports exhaust.

Inside, there are sports seats up front and ‘45’ badging on the steering wheel.

(Volkswagen)

Orders will open in select European countries on March 1, with prices in Germany starting at €47,790 (£41,500).

The original Golf Clubsport was released in 2016 to celebrate 40 years of the Golf GTI. It had 261bhp as standard but could boost to 286bhp temporarily. Later that year a Clubsport S went on sale, which had 306bhp.

The latest GTI Clubsport was introduced for the eighth-generation Golf in autumn last year, priced from £37,215.