Stunning 1963 Chevrolet Corvette among American classics going up for auction

A ‘highly desirable’ 1963 Chevrolet Corvette C2 will be one of the most sought-after items at next month’s Race Retro Live Auction.

It’s a ‘Split Window’ model, which was only in production for one year. Its rarity, coupled with the fact it is described by Silverstone Auctions as ‘one of the best of its kind’, mean it’s expected to make quite a splash on this side of the pond.

It has a history of successes at Concours shows throughout the 1980s, and was recently inspected by an expert who said ‘he hadn’t seen many in that condition’.

(Silverstone Auctions)

The Sebring Silver example is expected to fetch more than £100,000.

Sales controller Gary Dunne said: “We have some super American classic and competition cars in this sale, the variety is fantastic! I would encourage anyone interested to visit our website to view the entire lot listing, read the full descriptive details for each lot, where you will also find extensive images and video content”.

Another intriguing model is a 1959 Studebaker Silver Hawk Racer. It has been built ‘to high standards’ by Patrick Watts Racing to compete in historic racing, and has a mildly tuned 5.7-litre Chevrolet engine.

(Silverstone Auctions)

This example has a lot of history too, having won races and been well-maintained, and goes live with an estimate of around £50,000.

Of the four Ford Mustangs on sale, one of the best is a 1970 Boss 302. It’s finished in Wimbledon White with a black knit vinyl decor interior. The first years of its life were in Arizona, with the dry climate helping to preserve its condition. It’s one of only 52 to get the Traction-Lok rear axle and one of five to have a Shaker Hood – this rarity contributes to a guide price of up to £70,000.

Each of these cars is going up for auction at the Race Retro Live Auction, hosted by Silverstone Auctions, on March 27.