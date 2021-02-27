The plug-in hybrids to check out today

The plug-in hybrid market is expanding rapidly. Nearly all manufacturers are producing their own versions, which means that there are more of these battery-assisted cars to choose from than ever before.

But with so many about, how do you choose? Fortunately, we’ve picked out some of the best plug-in hybrids on sale today – so you don’t have to.

Audi A3 TFSI e

The TFSI e will deliver up to 37 miles of electric-only range

Audi is currently hell-bent on adding plug-in hybrid versions of nearly all of its cars. The best-selling A3 is no different, either, and has been given a new plug-in hybrid powertrain as a result.

Badged A3 TFSI e, it combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and batteries. You should be able to get up to 37 miles of electric-only power, while a full charge via a home wallbox will take four hours.

Peugeot 508 Hybrid

The 508 feels remarkably settled at speed

Peugeot’s cars have undergone quite the transformation of late, with a radical new design language changing them into some of the best-looking vehicles on the road today. The 508 stands out as one of the best of the lot and now the package has been made that bit sweeter with the introduction of a hybrid version.

It uses a powertrain found in many PSA Group cars, linking up a petrol engine with an 11.8kW battery that allows for an electric-only range of between 33 and 39 miles. A full charge via a 7kW home charger will take less than two hours.

Volkswagen Golf GTE

Zero to 60mph takes 6.4 seconds

Fancy something with a slightly sportier edge? The Volkswagen Golf GTE could be the car for the job. It’s based on the latest Golf platform, which means that it features a cabin jam-packed with technology and features.

It uses a powertrain similar to that in the Audi, with a 1.4-litre engine partnered up with an electric motor and 13kW battery. When fully topped up it should return 40 miles of electric-only range, while a 0-100 per cent charge will take three hours and 40 minutes via a 3kW charger.

Citroen C5 Aircross PHEV

Pricing for the Citroen C5 Aircross Hybrid kicks off at £35,340 (Citroen)

Citroen’s C5 Aircross has already made a reputation for itself as a comfortable, spacious and brilliantly family-orientated SUV. It’s packed with clever features, while well-sorted suspension means it’s by far one of the most refined cars in its class.

A new plug-in hybrid powertrain only helps to add to that. In fact, with a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine combining with an 80kW motor, it’s the most powerful Citroen you can buy today. You also get an electric range of 40 miles, while a full charge will take around two hours via a home wallbox.

Skoda Octavia iV

The Octavia iV is a key part of Skoda’s electrification strategy

Skoda’s latest Octavia has knocked its rivals for six, offering up a new level of build quality and standard equipment while retaining the firm’s legendary value-for-money reputation. Available in either hatch or estate layouts, it’s impressively practical, too.

It uses the tried-and-tested Volkswagen Group 1.4-litre petrol engine linked with a 13kWh battery and 85kW electric motor. You should get up to 43 miles of electric drive from a single charge, while a full charge should take around three and a half hours from a home wallbox.

Toyota RAV4 PHEV

The RAV4 PHEV has a decent amount of performance on offer

Toyota had already released a regular ‘self-charging’ hybrid version of its RAV4, but decided to go one better and introduce a plug-in hybrid version. It’s expensive, with prices hovering around £47,000, but it does bring a wealth of equipment for the money as well as a sharp exterior style.

It uses a 2.5-litre petrol engine which is then linked to two electric motors – one on each axle – for a combined 302bhp. You should see up to 46 miles of range from a single charge, too.

BMW X5 45e

There are few indicators to show the xDrive45e as anything but a standard X5

BMW isn’t a stranger to the plug-in hybrid segment, either. While its compact 330e has been a hit for some time – particularly among business users – it’s the latest X5 45e which really changes things up. It’s fitted with a 24kWh battery – far larger than many others here – which means it can return up to 60 miles of electric-only range.

But once that charge is used up, you’re still left with a silky-smooth straight-six petrol engine with more than enough performance on tap. However, the X5 hasn’t been designed to accept a rapid charge and can only be topped up at speeds of up to 3.7kW. It means a 0-80 per cent charge will take over five hours.