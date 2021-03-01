Running costs for young drivers fall by nearly £300

The cost of running a car for young drivers has fallen by £296 year-on-year, according to data released today.

Owing to decreases in fuel and insurance costs, a driver aged between 17 and 24 will now pay £2,074 to run their car during their first year of driving – the cheapest it has been since 2015.

Compiled by Comparethemarket, the research looks at the cost of insurance, fuel, tax and breakdown cover.

Car insurance still makes up the bulk of the yearly costs, accounting for 53 per cent of overall outlay. However, this cost has declined in the last year as the coronavirus pandemic significantly reduced the number of cars on the road.

An average young driver insurance premium stands at £1,095 – a £169 year-on-year drop. It’s also the lowest average cost since Comparethemarket’s research started nine years ago.

The cheapest possible premium available to young drivers has fallen by £113 to an average of £918, meaning that young motorists could save an additional £177 by switching when it comes to renewal time.

Fuel costs have also fallen, with a typical young driver spending £763 to drive an average of 7,347 miles over the course of the year. This has fallen from £884 at the start of 2020 when young motorists were predicted to travel 7,480 miles.

Dan Hutson, head of motor insurance at comparethemarket.com, said: “Young people will be relieved that the cost of driving has fallen so dramatically and this will hopefully ease some of the financial strain many are under. With young drivers paying the highest insurance premiums, the recent drop in prices should prevent policies from becoming prohibitively expensive but the biggest savings will only be available to drivers who shop around for the best deal.”

Despite these savings, research from last year found that almost half of 17 to 24-year-olds with a full or provisional licence found that the wider financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic made it harder for them to afford the yearly running costs of a car.

Hutson added: “Young drivers should also remember to speak to their insurer if their current or expected mileage has reduced due to the pandemic, to see if a reduction in premium is possible, and explore whether a telematics based policy could be cheaper for them.”