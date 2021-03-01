Ioniq 5 reveal gives Hyundai its biggest new car launch ever

Hyundai says it has received more demand for its new Ioniq 5 than any other model it has put on sale.

Since revealing the car on February 23, the South Korean firm has received 236,000 expressions of interest.

Meanwhile, the limited-edition Ioniq 5 Project 45 has seen its 3,000 units over-subscribed by three times within 24 hours of reservations opening.

(Hyundai)

As well as receiving a lot of interest from potential customers, Hyundai says the digital reveal drove website traffic and social media engagement higher than the firm has ever seen.

The Ioniq 5 is an important car for Hyundai, because it will be built on the firm’s new electric vehicle architecture, which will underpin a series of other zero-emission cars in the future.

This is also the first of what will be a series of Ioniq models, which will fit into different segments of the sales market but will all have electric powertrains and use eco-friendly materials.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice president of marketing & product at Hyundai Motor Europe said: “The exceptionally high interest in IONIQ 5 underlines the strength of Hyundai in zero-emission mobility.

“With its ultra-fast charging, long range and customisable interior space, the IONIQ 5 is a game-changer that sets the benchmark in its class – and these outstanding characteristics have immediately proved to be attractive to significant numbers of European customers.”

The first of the range to be produced will be the Project 45 model, which comes with a high specification including a solar roof and 20-inch alloy wheels.