Porsche Cayenne tops list of most expensive cars to repair

Porsche’s Cayenne has proven to be the priciest car to repair in new data released today.

Average repair costs for the firm’s luxury SUV total £2,179, with the vehicle’s extensive technology systems and high-end components likely proving to be contributing factors to these high bills.

However, though the data from warranty providers Handler Protect shows that the Cayenne was the most expensive car to repair by more than £800, only 12 claims for the vehicle were made out of more than 100,000 different cars covered by the firm.

Fords were the most-featured manufacturer in the top 10 list of most expensive cars to repair, with the S-Max seven-seater placing second with 68 claims at an average repair cost of £1,357.26. Ford’s Galaxy placed fourth with 52 claims, with each costing £1,258.48 on average to fix.

The Ranger pick-up was the final Ford to feature in the list. It placed in 10th position, with an average repair cost of £1,136.52. It wasn’t the only truck to feature in the list, however, with Nissan’s Navara arriving as the sixth most expensive to repair. It also matched the Ranger for its frequency of repairs, with the pair recording 92 claims each.

The Ranger has already proved expensive to repair

Lloyd O’Connor, CEO of Händler Protect, said: “For each of the cars mentioned in the top 10, we have prevented a car dealer from potentially having to pay out thousands to repair a customer’s car.

“We do our best to help our customers by not only sharing our data to help prevent issues, but we also appreciate that things can go wrong at any time. That’s why we’ll try to help out even if it’s an early claim.

“The majority of faults Händler Protect sees occur in the first 80 days after the car is purchased. A lot of claims are made just 20 days into the policy. It can be a big risk to take as a dealer and this list shows that car buyers really can have problems with any size, shape, make or model of car.”

The top 10 list also included the Hyundai Santa Fe, with an average repair cost of £1,264.76 – placing it in third. Peugeot’s 508 entered in fifth place with average repairs of £1,243.82, while the BMW 7 Series and Land Rover Defender took seventh and eighth respectively, with respective repair costs of £1,168.80 and £1,158.02.