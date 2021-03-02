Hyundai unveils new Bayon

Hyundai’s new Bayon has been revealed, showcasing the firm’s latest addition to its flourishing range of SUVs.

Sitting as the smallest SUV in the firm’s line-up, the Bayon has been designed specifically for European drivers and debuts with clean lines and a wide grille. This combines with three-part lights and large air intakes to create a quirky, angular-looking car.

At the rear, there’s a horizontal line to connect the taillights, which are fully LED units, while nine exterior colours will be there to choose from, as well as 15-steel wheels or 16- and 17-inch alloys.

The interior of the Bayon features a twin-screen setup

Inside, the Bayon features a 10.25-inch digital driver display, as well as the option of either a 10.25 or eight-inch central infotainment display. Both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come fitted as standard, too.

A range of connected services have been incorporated into the Bayon’s design, too. These include real-time parking information showing available spaces and prices, and calendar integration which allows owners to sync their Google or Apple calendar with the car’s system to highlight their upcoming appointments.

The cabin is brightened up with LED ambient lighting integrated into the front passenger footwells, door wells and front door pull handle areas.

The Bayon arrives with a single engine choice –a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, available with outputs of either 99bhp or 118bhp. It can also be equipped with an optional 48-volt mild-hybrid system for added efficiency. It can be linked with either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox or a clever six-speed manual transmission, which reduces emissions by being able to disconnect the gearbox from the engine when coasting.

Hyundai has yet to release prices for the Bayon, though first cars are expected in dealerships this summer.