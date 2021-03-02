Vauxhall is now offering 14 day return guarantee for any car bought online

Anyone who buys a car through Vauxhall’s Online Store will have two weeks to decide if it’s right for them, and can return it if it’s not.

The ‘14 Day Return Guarantee’ is part of the firm’s push towards online sales and applies to every model in the range, including the newly launched Mokka models. The only real limit to this is that buyers can’t drive more than 400 miles before returning the vehicle.

On top of this returns policy, Online Store buyers can receive discounts of up to £5,000 depending on the model, while all cars come with the first year of insurance free.

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall is one of a number of manufacturers that has upped its online presence over the past year, as coronavirus-related restrictions shuttered dealerships and made selling cars under the traditional model difficult.

Its Online Store lets buyers view cars through a live video viewing, before configuring a vehicle online, creating a personalised finance plan and placing an order all through their computer or smartphone.

The news has come as Swedish carmaker Volvo has announced that it is launching a ‘completely new family of electric cars’ over the coming years, all of which will only be available online.

Experience the all-electric #MokkaE for yourself in the #Vauxhall Virtual Showroom and discover its high level of standard equipment. Discover more: https://t.co/BGdeKzjuDg#VauxhallMokkaE pic.twitter.com/Bhfx0kx0BW — Vauxhall (@vauxhall) February 24, 2021

However, it appears the firm plans to keep traditional dealerships in place, though they will transition from a sales role to preparing, delivering and servicing cars.

Jaguar has recently worked to make online sales more appealing by simplifying its range and making sure the online price is the same as what you would get by going into a dealer. Meanwhile, Tesla has never had a traditional dealership, preferring a direct sales model with retail locations for customers to experience their products.