Public invited to consult on changes to the Highway Code

Highways England has launched a four-week consultation for members of the public to help shape changes to the Highway Code.

The organisation is working with the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) on updated guidance to make journeys safer while making it clearer about what to do in an emergency.

Jeremy Phillips, Highways England’s head of road safety, said: “The Highway Code is the go-to guide for road users to help make journeys as safe, efficient and sustainable as possible.

(PA)

“We know more needs to be done to help motorists understand exactly how modern motorways and high-speed roads operate.

“The updated edition of The Highway Code will help inform the next generation of road users as well as giving important updates to those with many miles under their belt, to help us all stay safer.”

A series of changes have been put forward, with an online response form allowing the public to comment on the proposals.

Some of the changes include additional guidance on how to use smart motorways, including the availability, appearance and safe use of emergency areas, the use of variable speed limits to manage congestion and the use of hard shoulders that become extra lanes when traffic builds up.

It also looks at how ‘red X’ lane closures are implemented to keep people safe, as well as guidance on what to do if you break down in such an area.

As well as this, guidance has been updated for fatigued drivers, unroadworthy vehicles, unsafe towing and tailgating.

The consultation will run until 23:59 on Monday March 29, 2021.