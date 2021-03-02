Volvo’s C40 Recharge extends firm’s electric ambitions

Volvo has introduced its new C40 Recharge EV on the same day the Swedish firm pledged to become an electric-only manufacturer by 2030.

Arriving as the first Volvo model in its history to be designed as a purely electric car, the C40 Recharge incorporates a raised driving position with a low roofline and a sharp rear-end design.

The rear of the car tapers off to a blunt back end

It’s powered by a twin-motor setup – one at the front and one at the rear axle – linked to a 78kWh battery which brings an anticipated range of up to 261 miles. Volvo also expects this to ‘improve over time’ due to the car’s ability to accept over-the-air updates. The firm also says the car will be able to receive a fast charge, resulting in a 0-80 per cent charge being achieved in ‘about 40 minutes’.

It’ll also only be available to purchase online, reflecting a sales move announced today by the firm. The car will arrive with a ‘care package’ of servicing, warranty, roadside assistance, insurance and home charging options.

Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars, said: “The C40 Recharge represents the future of Volvo and shows where we are going.

“It is fully electric, offered online only with a convenient care package and will be available for quick delivery. Getting a new Volvo was never this attractive.”

The C40 uses Google-based operating software

Inside, the C40 Recharge benefits from an infotainment that has been jointly developed by Google and is based on the Android operating system. It’ll allow drivers to access built-in features such as Google Maps, Google Assistant and the Google Play Store.

The C40 Recharge is expected to enter production at Volvo’s Ghent plant this autumn, with first deliveries likely to arrive before the year is out.