Polestar 2 and Cupra Formentor score top marks in latest safety ratings

Euro NCAP has released its first safety ratings of 2021, giving two new cars top marks.

Both the Polestar 2 and the Cupra Formentor were given the full five stars, with both scoring particularly highly for adult and child occupant protection.

Despite a tough 12 months for the automotive industry, safety experts Euro NCAP have continued to put vehicles through its rigorous crash test procedures.

Michiel van Ratingen, secretary general of Euro NCAP, said: “We are now a year on from when Covid became a global pandemic and the car industry has had a torrid 12 months.

“Sales are down and carmakers are having to find ways to cut costs and maximise profits. Euro NCAP is here to ensure that safety is not compromised, and it is rewarding that these two brands should place it high on their agendas.

“By now, safety is central to manufacturers’ strategies and they know that it is an area where consumers will not accept a drop in standards.”

The Polestar 2 is an electric vehicle from the new brand, which has spun off from Volvo to become an electric vehicle-focussed car maker. The 2 scored an impressive 92 per cent for adult occupant safety and 89 per cent for child safety. Meanwhile, it was rated 80 per cent for protecting vulnerable road users and 86 per cent for its safety assistance technologies.

Cupra has a similar story to Polestar, having branched off from Seat in recent years. The Formentor is its first standalone model, and scored 93 per cent for adult occupants, 88 per cent for child occupants, 68 per cent for vulnerable road users and 80 per cent for its safety assist technology.