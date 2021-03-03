New Hyundai Santa Fe prices and specs announced

Hyundai has revealed that its flagship SUV – the Santa Fe – will arrive in dealerships priced from £40,250.

The new Santa Fe brings a radically designed exterior, with T-shaped headlights, a connected taillight design and a completely remodelled bumper.

Inside, cabin space has been boosted with 34mm more rear-seat legroom than the outgoing Santa Fe. It also brings a standard seven-seat configuration, making it a good option for larger families or those who frequently travel with more occupants.

The connected taillights give the Santa Fe a futuristic look

A standard-fit 10.25-inch infotainment system is fitted too, while an optional 12.3-inch instrument cluster ahead of the driver can be added. A vast suite of safety assistance systems is included as standard, with features such as blind-spot collision assist, downhill brake control and forward collision avoidance assist helping to bolster the car’s safety levels. Both self-levelling suspension and a trailer wiring package are included too.

The Santa Fe is available with two powertrain choices – though both utilise the same 1.6-litre engine. The first combines that engine with a conventional ‘self-charging’ hybrid for a total output of 227bhp, while the second is a more powerful plug-in hybrid variant with 261bhp. The former brings CO2 emissions as low as 145g/km, while the plug-in hybrid can return as low as 37g/km.

All cars come with a six-speed automatic gearbox as standard, while there’s the option of either two- or four-wheel-drive.

Just two trim levels are available, though both bring a high level of standard equipment. Entry-level Premium cars boast 17-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlamps, privacy glass and electrically adjustable driver and passenger seats. There’s also adaptive cruise control, rear parking camera and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too.

Move up to Ultimate grade – available from £43,815 – and you’ll find a surround parking monitor system added as well as the 12.3-inch drivers’ instrument cluster. A head-up display, Nappa leather interior trim and a suede headliner are included as well.

All cars come with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, a roadside assistance package and a five-year annual health check.