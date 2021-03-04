Volkswagen ID models to gain over-the-air update tech

Volkswagen’s electric ID models will be able to accept over-the-air updates to ensure that they’re using the latest software.

Both ID.3 and ID.4 models in Europe will be able to take advantage of the function which will be available to customers before the end of this summer. The service will allow for an update every three months and will bring the latest software versions which ‘may also’ include new functions and customisation options, according to Volkswagen.

The ID.4 arrives with an electric range of over 300 miles

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen, said: “Volkswagen is driving forward the digitalisation of its products at pace and is transforming itself into a full-service provider of hardware, software and services.

“The introduction of Over-the-Air updates is the next important step in our transformation into a tech company and in the development of new business models.”

ID models being built at the moment will already feature the latest software. However, those customers who have already received their car will have to visit a dealership to have the new tech installed. From that time onwards, it’ll be possible to update the vehicle without having to visit a dealer.

The first over-the-air updates are currently being tested on 3,000 company cars to ensure that customers will soon be able to benefit from new functions and updates.