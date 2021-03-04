These were the best-selling cars in February

February was yet another testing month for the motoring industry. Car sales were down by 35.5 per cent on 2020’s figures, with around 51,000 cars registered, according to data released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The month did, however, give an insight into buying trends and which cars found favour with drivers. Let’s take a look.

Ford Fiesta – 1,645

(Ford)

It comes as no great surprise to see the Fiesta at the top of this list. It’s a car which is a common sight on the chart of best-sellers, owing to its excellent value-for-money and surprisingly involving driving experience.

Mild-hybrids were recently added to the Fiesta’s powertrain line-up, bringing more in the way of efficiency than ever.

Vauxhall Corsa – 1,408

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Corsa is proving to be a consistent hit with buyers across the UK – it was January’s best-selling car and has only slipped down to second place this month. It’s an attractive package thanks to its surprisingly spacious interior and efficient range of engines.

An electric version also means that the Corsa can offer something to those who fancy switching to plug-in power.

Nissan Qashqai – 1,321

(Nissan)

The arrival of a new Qashqai hasn’t dented demand for the older version, with Nissan’s popular crossover arriving in third place during February with 1,321 registrations. Favoured by families, the Qashqai brings plenty of standard equipment and a spacious and practical cabin.

The new model builds on its predecessor’s attributes, so it’s almost certain that we’ll see the Qashqai building in the standings as the months go by.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class – 1,298

(Mercedes-Benz)

The Mercedes A-Class continues to be a firm favourite with buyers in the UK thanks to its premium fit-and-finish and levels of high-end equipment. Its large infotainment system is a particular draw, while a host of driver assistance systems have ensured that it’s been able to keep pace with rivals.

A new plug-in hybrid variant was also added to the A-Class, delivering excellent economy and rock-bottom CO2 emissions.

Volvo XC40 – 1,251

There are now two plug-in hybrid versions of the XC40 available

Volvo’s been in the headlines a lot of late, owing to the company’s commitment to go electric-only by 2030. However, its hybrid XC40 continues to be a popular choice, while a fully electric version should hit forecourts this year.

Whichever variant you go for, the XC40 brings a spacious and well-made cabin, while its infotainment is one of the cleanest and easiest to operate on the market.

Kia Niro – 1,215

(Kia)

Kia’s Niro can be seen as one of the underdogs in the new car market; it might not be the poster star, but it’s a consistent hit with buyers thanks to its incredible level of standard equipment and variety of engine choices.

The e-Niro is one of the most accomplished EVs out there too thanks to its impressive range and decent refinement.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 1,031

The T-Roc is VW’s smallest R model

The T-Roc forms a key part of Volkswagen’s ever-expanding SUV line-up, sitting in between the larger Tiguan and smaller T-Cross. As a result, it’s a great middle-ground and has proven popular with many drivers.

There’s also a high-performance T-Roc R variant, which brings a punchy 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine to the table.

Volkswagen Tiguan – 1,011

The Tiguan has proved immensely popular for Volkswagen

It’s an SUV one-two for Volkswagen, with the firm’s Tiguan arriving just under its smaller T-Roc sibling. The Tiguan has been one of VW’s most popular cars for many years now and an updated version looks to build on this success even further.

The new car boasts a sharper exterior look, while the interior brings more technology and standard equipment than before.

Ford Kuga – 960

(Ford)

Ford’s Kuga comes next, though just 960 examples were shifted during the month. The latest Kuga is one of Ford’s core SUV models, sitting alongside cars like the EcoSport in the range. It’s also great to drive but is also spacious and practical.

With an efficient range of engines, the Kuga is a great all-rounder. It also won best medium crossover at the recent 2021 UK Car of the Year Awards.

Ford Focus – 945

The Ford Focus is one of the best cars to drive in the segment

Lastly, we have the Ford Focus. It was last month’s tenth-place car too, though, with 1,686 units sold in January, February’s figures represent a significant drop. This a trend we’ve seen across all of the cars in this list, mind you.

The Focus brings a multitude of positives to the table. It’s great to drive, good-looking and has the option of a variety of clean and efficient powertrains. There’s even a performance ST version for those drivers who want more punch.